YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00264329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00098526 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.