Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Yum China were worth $506,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $67,116,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.