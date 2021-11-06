Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.85

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 15220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Z Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

