Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,395 shares of company stock worth $111,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.