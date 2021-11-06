Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 786,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

