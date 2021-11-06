Zacks: Analysts Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 222,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $638.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

