Zacks: Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $7.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.90 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $29.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

DHR opened at $292.08 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

