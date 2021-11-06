Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post sales of $970.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.60 million and the lowest is $968.27 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $873.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 592.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,394. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

