Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.70. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $62.26. 4,609,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

