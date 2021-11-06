Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MOTS remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. 314,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,843. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

