Zacks: Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.