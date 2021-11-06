Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

