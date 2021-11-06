Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

BOKF opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.