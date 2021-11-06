Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

EAT stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

