Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $3.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $3.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.20. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 334.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $20.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

