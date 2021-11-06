Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.91. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Amundi bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $234.07 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.