Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 327,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

