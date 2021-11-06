Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $3.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.33 to $17.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. The company had a trading volume of 457,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average is $195.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $115.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

