Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

