Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report $769.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.45 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TRU opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,076,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,175,000 after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

