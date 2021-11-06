Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,439,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,822,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

