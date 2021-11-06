Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

