Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,724. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $617.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

