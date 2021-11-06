Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,623. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

