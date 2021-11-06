Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $678.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

