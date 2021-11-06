Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 189,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,693. The stock has a market cap of $703.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.