Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 1,287,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 351.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after acquiring an additional 814,232 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

