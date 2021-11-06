Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $147.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.