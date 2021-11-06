Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.66. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,924. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $319.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $206.06 and a twelve month high of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.