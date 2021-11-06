Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post $91.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.70 million and the lowest is $90.40 million. Nevro reported sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $398.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 783,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,627. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.86.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

