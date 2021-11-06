Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $183.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.21 million to $190.25 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $705.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.68 million to $720.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $729.07 million, with estimates ranging from $694.13 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,225. The stock has a market cap of $226.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.