Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $864.17 million, a PE ratio of 119.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

