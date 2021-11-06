Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

HSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,698 shares of company stock worth $952,412 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

