Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,710,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

