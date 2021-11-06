Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

