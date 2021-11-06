Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:GCO opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. Genesco has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

