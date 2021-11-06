Zacks Investment Research Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

