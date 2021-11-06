Zacks Investment Research Lowers Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Realogy has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realogy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

