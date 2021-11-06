Zacks Investment Research Lowers USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.06. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 25.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

