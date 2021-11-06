Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.87. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

