Zacks Investment Research Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. VSE has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.