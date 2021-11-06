Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

ZVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Zovio stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.