Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

