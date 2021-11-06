Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Buy

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IRadimed alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.19 million, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,427,782. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in IRadimed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRadimed by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRadimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.