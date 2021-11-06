Zilla (ZLA) Achieves Market Cap of $226,409.20

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $226,409.20 and approximately $6,033.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.