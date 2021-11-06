Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zogenix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.39% of Zogenix worth $71,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

