ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 3,445 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $233,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.