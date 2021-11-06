ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

ZI stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $233,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock worth $1,491,340,436. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

