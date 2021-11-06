Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams has a 52 week low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.72 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

