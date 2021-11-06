Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams has a 52 week low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.72 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

