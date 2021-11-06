ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 194.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.